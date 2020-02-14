|
Eric Gerard Kontos
formerly of Tewksbury; 40
Eric Gerard Kontos, age 40, died February 9, 2020 in Orlando, FL after he suffered from a stroke, and bravely left it up to his little sister to pen his obituary.
Born in New York, NY, which unfortunately made him a Yankees fan, Eric later moved to Tewksbury, MA, which even more unfortunately did not turn him into a Red Sox fan.
A '97 graduate of TMHS, Eric was an avid runner, founding member of the Breakfast Club (read: skipping school to get breakfast club), and winner of the World's Best Brother award which he received after sitting through approximately 4728.5 hours of his sister's dance competitions.
Eric's unique ability to charm anyone into anything made him a great bartender and allowed him to land a wife way hotter than him. His skills and hobbies included: golf (skill is being nice there, Eric), singing Lean on Me and Edwin McCain during karaoke nights, the Yankees (boo!), the Patriots (yay!), debating anything with anyone even if he knew nothing on the subject (and winning), and throwing darts with flair.
More than anything, though, Eric loved his family. He had worked hard to build a life he was proud of and he, by all accounts, exceeded even his wildest dreams.
Eric is survived by his amazing wife, Lori Shell; five children, Ian, Nola (and their mother Amber McClure), Rhya, Caleb, and Joshua; his parents, Edward and Alice Kontos; his favorite (and only) younger sister, Alexandra (Neal) Covas, brothers Brian and Michael Kontos, Jonathan (Gloria) Juchnevics, Peter Juchnevics, and older sisters Renee and Robin Juchnevics. He is also survived by his birth mother, Lourdes Kontos, and too many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and friends who are like family to count.
To know Eric was to love and be loved by him. Our world is a little darker without his light and although we all stand a chance to actually win an argument now that he is gone, we would take the alternative in a second if it meant having him here with us.
A celebration of Eric's life will be held at the Cabana Bay Resort (Universal) in Orlando, FL on Saturday, February 15th at 12:00 noon.
