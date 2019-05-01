|
|
formerly of Groton; 58 Bethlehem, NH Eric N. Rodenhizer, a resident of Bethlehem, NH, formerly of Groton passed away suddenly at his home. He was 58 years of age. Eric was born in Waltham on September 27, 1960, a son to Frances Meyers of Littleton, MA and William Rodenhizer of Groton, MA. He attended Lawrence Academy in Groton and went on to earn his BS in Mechanical Engineering from Bucknell University. An avid outdoorsman, Eric enjoyed hiking, skiing and riding his motorcycle. He was a friend to all and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Eric is survived by his brothers; David W. Rodenhizer and his wife Deborah of Seattle, WA and John H. Rodenhizer and his wife Pamela of Center Harbor, NH; his niece, Heidi Rodenhizer of Flagstaff, AZ and his nephew, Brett Rodenhizer of Seattle, WA. He is also survived by his stepmother, Judith Rodenhizer of Groton as well as 4 stepbrothers and 2 stepsisters.
Eric is sadly predeceased by his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Fredrick Howell, Mr. and Mrs. Basil
Rodenhizer as well as his stepfather, Donald Meyers. Rodenhizer Family and friends are invited to gather for a graveside service at Westlawn Cemetery, 7 New Estate Rd., Littleton, MA at a time and date to be determined.
A celebration of Eric's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home. A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 1, 2019