Loving Son, Brother,
Grandson, and Uncle
DRACUT
Erik A. Stone, 33, of Dracut, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, December 1st. He was the beloved son of Barry Stone and Donna (Dalphond) Nastek and her husband Brian.
He was born in Lowell, on April 18, 1986. He was a graduate of Pelham High School, class of 2004. He recently moved to Maine with his sister and brother in-law where he was employed as a Deli Service Leader for Hannaford Supermarket.
Erik cherished time spent with his family and his beloved Boston Terrier, Faith. He enjoyed fishing, playing video games, and binge watching documentaries. He was an avid concert goer and was the "life of the party". He will be remembered for his infectious smile and charm.
Besides his parents, Erik is survived and will be deeply missed by his 3 Sisters: Sarah Giordano and her husband Robert of Dracut, Olivia Clark and her husband Daniel of Monmouth, ME., Jennifer Kulins of Billerica and his Brother Jason Kulins of Methuen. Erik also leaves his Grandmothers: Priscilla Stone of Dracut and Christine Dalphond of Dracut, his nieces and nephews: Siena, Evan, Kalen, Kora, Kya, Jemma, and Tessa. Erik also leaves aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
Erik was also the Grandson of the late Robert Stone and Leo Dalphond and nephew of the late David Dalphond.
Upon Erik's family's request, all of his services will be PRIVATE. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 5, 2019