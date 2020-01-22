Lowell Sun Obituaries
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home
187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62)
WILMINGTON, MA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home
187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62)
WILMINGTON, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dorothy's Church
Main St. (Rte. 38)
Wilmington, MA
View Map
Erik Michael Monti

Erik Michael Monti Obituary
Erik Michael Monti of Tewksbury

Erik Michael Monti age 26, of Tewksbury, passed away on January 21, 2020. Erik was the cherished son of Michael Monti and Elaine (Kerrigan) Monti & his stepdad Alfred Scarfo of Saugus, dear brother of Lindsey Monti of Saugus, grandson of Richard Monti of Billerica, loving nephew of Maureen Kerrigan, Janet Manchester, Christopher Monti, and Steven Monti, cousin of Elizabeth Perry, Matthew Perry, Christopher Perry, Nicole Perry, Joshua Manchester, Jacqueline Manchester and Jacob Manchester. Erik is also survived by his loving fiancée Samantha Madore of Tewksbury, her parents Thomas and Lisa Madore, her siblings Shelby & Michael Patenaude and Thomas Madore, II and their nieces Michaela, Grace and Kendall Patenaude.

Family and friends will gather at Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Saturday, January 25th at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St., (Rte. 38), Wilmington at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, January 24th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Erik's name may be to the MSPCA, Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
