Erika Gerenstein
Loving Wife, Mom, Oma,
Sister, Tante and Friend
Erika "Oma" Gerenstein, 82, of Groton, MA, formerly of Chatham and West Nyack, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born on September 23, 1936 in Neidenburg Germany (East Prussia) to the late Berta and Bruno Gnass, Sellstedt Germany, and was the second youngest of 7 children. She is survived by her younger sister, Elfrieda "Lotte" Supa, of Bremerhaven, Germany, and predeceased by her sister Herta, and brothers, Horst, Kurt, Otto and Wilhelm.
She studied Agriculture and Home Economics and lived in Sweden, before taking an adventure across the ocean to New York. She was the only one of her family to come to America and was called "Erika from America". She met and married her love of her life, her husband the late Louis Gerenstein and was happily married from 1958 till his death in 1984. She was very talented and wore many hats throughout her life. She was a Governess, Fitness Instructor, Certified Nurses Aid, Translator and was active in the Girl Scouts for 5 years, 3 as a Leader, receiving recognition for her community initiatives and annual holiday concerts at Bear Mountain Lodge. She had a passion for writing poems, songs, and loved birds and photographing nature. She loved sports and won many awards in track growing up, and during her years in NY, she was a talented bowler and made it to the New York State Championship.
She was an avid sports fan and always enjoyed watching and cheering on her favorite Boston sports teams. She loved going to every hockey and lacrosse game, and dance recital to cheer on her 2 grandchildren. Oma loved more than anything spending time with her family, their dogs and other animals. She will be fondly remembered by all for her generosity, kind heart, big smile and all her wonderful stories she told about her life.
She leaves behind her two children, her son Gary Gerenstein, and her daughter, Cindy McCullough and her husband Rick, all residing in Groton, MA; her two grandchildren, who she loved very much, Kaitlyn Rogan and her husband James, and Kyle McCullough; and nieces and nephews.
We thank all her wonderful and loyal friends, for their kindness and support throughout her life. Our dear Oma will be forever missed and loved by many.
A Celebration of her Life will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00pm at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Nashua, NH.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 9, 2019