Erin A. (McLean) Buckland, age 43, formerly of Nashua, NH, passed away Nov. 26, 2020. Mother of Brianna C. Buckland. Daughter of John S. and Diane M. (Spencer) McLean. Sister of Kim and Jonathan McLean. Former wife of Michael L. Buckland.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, Dec. 4, from 1-2 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, immediately followed by her graveside service at the Tewksbury Cemetery, 172 East St., Tewksbury. For obituary see www.farmeranddee.com View the online memorial for Erin A. Buckland