1/1
Erin A. (McLean) Buckland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Lowell

Erin A. (McLean) Buckland, age 43, formerly of Nashua, NH, passed away Nov. 26, 2020. Mother of Brianna C. Buckland. Daughter of John S. and Diane M. (Spencer) McLean. Sister of Kim and Jonathan McLean. Former wife of Michael L. Buckland.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, Dec. 4, from 1-2 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, immediately followed by her graveside service at the Tewksbury Cemetery, 172 East St., Tewksbury. For obituary see www.farmeranddee.com



View the online memorial for Erin A. Buckland

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Graveside service
Tewksbury Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
December 2, 2020
Brianna-
May the love and support of your family and friends carry you through your grief. We care about you and are thinking of you.
Laura, Jakob and Caroline Graudons
Classmate
December 2, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Laura Graudons
December 2, 2020
The FTD Simply Serene Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
David Sullivan
December 2, 2020
Erin had a great smile , laugh and funny sense of humor. She also had a big heart.
GOD please comfort my best childhood friend Diane.
Please bless all her large family and friends.
Donna Rhynd
Friend
December 2, 2020
Diane, So sorry for the loss of your daughter. My heart goes out to you and your family during this difficult time.
Amanda Jutras
December 2, 2020
Rest in peace Erin. I love you.
Patty
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved