SDELTONA, Fla. - Erin M. Belanger, a former Lowell resident and graduate of Dracut High School, died Friday, Aug. 6, at her residence in Deltona along with her boyfriend, Francisco "Flaco" Ayo Roman, both victims of a violent crime. She was 22 year old.

She was born in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on July 14, 1982, daughter of Pamela (Tousignant) Belanger of Lowell and the daughter and stepdaughter of William D. and Gina Belanger of Nashua. She graduated from Dracut High School with the class of 2000.

At the time of her death, Ms. Belanger worked at Burger King in Deltona. While she resided in Lowell, she was a dietary aide at Fairhaven Nursing Home.

In addition to her parents and stepmother, she is survived by her paternal grandparents, William A. and Claire I. Belanger of Worcester; her maternal grandparents, Joseph and Norma Reidy, who resided in West Paris, Maine, and Florida; a sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Joseph Abshire of Lowell; a brother, John J. Salome of San Diego; four aunts, Catheline Angers of Cherry Valley, Christine Silva, Lauren Fletcher, both of Worcester, and Donna McKay of Lakewood, Wash.; a nephew, Matthew Mercier of Lowell. She also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.


Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 21, 2020.
August 18, 2020
As the days and weeks pass,and as you return to life's routine,may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
October 15, 2013
I'll miss you,and always remember high school with you. Late nights roaming Dracut, you were a great person
Adam Albert
September 26, 2013
Tough luck
September 21, 2004
My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Kristin Everson
September 21, 2004
We can't even begin to express our sympathy to you and your family. You are all in our thoughts and prayers!!
Tige&Heidi McNulty
September 21, 2004
To the Belanger Family: We cannot begin to understand how you feel and what you are going through, but please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Jack and Denise Bastian, and children
September 10, 2004
My prayers are with the Belanger family as well as the families of the 5 other victims of this sensless crime. I can not even begin to imagine what they are going through but hope god will help them get through this most difficult time. Your daughter was a beautiful human being that did not deserve this.
Brenda Marty
August 23, 2004
Dear Belanger Family
My deepest sympathy to all. I'm a co-worker of Lori at D'Youville Manor Senior Care my prayers are with you during this most difficult time. God Bless.
cheryl daigneault
