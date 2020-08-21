SDELTONA, Fla. - Erin M. Belanger, a former Lowell resident and graduate of Dracut High School, died Friday, Aug. 6, at her residence in Deltona along with her boyfriend, Francisco "Flaco" Ayo Roman, both victims of a violent crime. She was 22 year old.

She was born in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on July 14, 1982, daughter of Pamela (Tousignant) Belanger of Lowell and the daughter and stepdaughter of William D. and Gina Belanger of Nashua. She graduated from Dracut High School with the class of 2000.

At the time of her death, Ms. Belanger worked at Burger King in Deltona. While she resided in Lowell, she was a dietary aide at Fairhaven Nursing Home.

In addition to her parents and stepmother, she is survived by her paternal grandparents, William A. and Claire I. Belanger of Worcester; her maternal grandparents, Joseph and Norma Reidy, who resided in West Paris, Maine, and Florida; a sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Joseph Abshire of Lowell; a brother, John J. Salome of San Diego; four aunts, Catheline Angers of Cherry Valley, Christine Silva, Lauren Fletcher, both of Worcester, and Donna McKay of Lakewood, Wash.; a nephew, Matthew Mercier of Lowell. She also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.