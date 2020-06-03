Retired Fire Chief, Town of Pelham, NH,
Ernest D. "David" Fisher, 75, of Pelham, New Hampshire, the first appointed full-time Fire Chief for the Town of Pelham, died at the Parkland Medical Center in Derry, New Hampshire on Wednesday May 27, 2020.
He was the beloved husband for over 55 years of Carol Ann (Rivet) Fisher, who survives him.
Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 17, 1944, the son of the late E. Ernest and the late Evelyn (Cockroft) Fisher, he attended Dracut Schools and was a graduate of Dracut High School, Class of 1962.
He was appointed to the Pelham Fire Department in 1976 as a Fire Fighter and rose to the rank of Lieutenant and then in 1980 he was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief.
David became the full-time Fire Chief in 1987 until his retirement on June 30, 2006 after completing over 30 years of service to the Town of Pelham.
In addition, over his career, Dave served as an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician, Pelham Deputy Fire Warden for the State of New Hampshire and Pelham Forest Fire Warden for the State of New Hampshire in 1987 and in 1992 as the Town of Pelham Emergency Management Director.
Dedicated to public service, he was also a member of the Merrimack Valley American Red Cross for over 20 years where he served as their CPR Instructor.
Among several interests Dave enjoyed fishing and golfing but was most happy when he was with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Besides his wife, David is survived by three children D. Gary Fisher, and his wife Brenda of Pelham, E. Andre Fisher of Pelham and Sylvia A. Garland and her husband Robert of Pelham; five grandchildren Derek, Benjamin, Nicolas, Samantha and Kasey; and many dear friends and fellow firefighters.
Fisher
Due to Covid 19 state and federal restrictions, current services were private. A Celebration of David's Life will take place at a later date to be announced. E-condolences at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Pelham Fire Fighters Assn., 36 Village Green, Pelham, NH 03076. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME – PELHAM, NH (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.