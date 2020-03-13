|
Ernest E. Brooks
of Tyngsboro; 80
TYNGSBORO - Ernest E. Brooks, 80, died Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020 following a lengthy illness at his home in Tyngsboro.
Born in Melrose on June 14, 1939, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Church) Brooks. He was raised in Danvers and was a Danvers resident and for the last 30 years has lived in his home in Tyngsboro.
Ernest loved music and dancing. He looked forward to taking walks and going for rides and enjoyed being outside.
He leaves his siblings, Paul Brooks and his wife Merry of Boxford, Pauline Glenn of Peabody, Donald Brooks and his wife Mary of Danvers, and Carol Trodella and her husband Dana of Reading, his sister-in-law, Julia Brooks of The Villages, FL, many nieces and nephews, and several dedicated caregivers. He was predeceased by his brothers, John and Richard Brooks, and his brother-in-law, Robert Glenn.
BROOKS - Visiting hours are Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3-6PM in C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers Square. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11AM in Riverside Cemetery, 164 Winter St., Saugus. Relatives and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ernest's name may be made to Friends of Hathorne, PO Box A, 450 Maple Street, Danvers, MA 01937. For directions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 13, 2020