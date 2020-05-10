longtime Lowell resident; 84
Ernest Elias Deveres, 84, a longtime Lowell resident, died after a brief illness on May 2, 2020 at Sawtelle Family Hospice House. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Czachor) Deveres with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.
Born May 15, 1935, in Tewksbury, he was a son of the late Elias Deveres and the late Fanny (Milonas) Deveres. His parents emigrated from Greece to provide a better life for the family. He grew up on the family farm in Tewksbury and was a proud alumni of the Lowell Technological Institute, where he graduated with a degree in Engineering.
Mr. Deveres began his professional career as a Mechanical Engineer with Western Electric, starting in 1957 and staying with the company for 37 years retiring from AT&T in 1994. He was a member of Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell.
Ernie loved spending time with his family, especially at cookouts sharing his "life lessons" with his grandchildren, relaxing on the beaches in New Hampshire and Aruba, catching up with old friends and enjoying a good cigar from time to time.
Besides his wife, Patricia, of 56 years, he is survived by his 4 daughters, Stacey Albuquerque, and her husband, Jose, of Andover, Alysia Valoras and her husband, Dean, of North Grafton, Andrea Desaulniers and her husband, Thomas, of South Glastonbury, CT, and Stefanie Moon and her husband, William, of Upton. He also leaves behind his 7 grandchildren, Alexa, Sophia, Emily, Nicholas, Isabella, Daniel and Benjamin, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
He was also predeceased by his brothers Alexander and Constantine Deveres, and by his granddaughter Alexandra Valoras.
DUE TO MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HIS BURIAL WAS HELD PRIVATELY AT ST. MARY CEMETERY. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL TAKE PLACE AT A LATER DATE. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO A charity of your choice IN HONOR OF ERNIE. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND ST., LOWELL 978-458-6816. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2020.