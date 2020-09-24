1/
Ernest F. Day
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freedom, NH

Ernest F. Day died at the age of 90 on September 23, 2020 at his home in Freedom, NH.

He was born in Lowell, MA in February of 1930, a son of the late Frederick E. Day and Ruth F. (Connors) Day. He attended the Lowell school system and graduated from high school in 1947. In 1950 he married his wife of seventy years, Elizabeth L. (Connor) Day and they lived in Chelmsford and Tyngsboro for forty years where they raised their family of five children.

He was a banker in the greater Lowell area for nearly twenty- eight years. Most of these years were with the First Bank and Trust Co. where he held the position of Sr. Vice President and Treasurer. In 1975 he left banking and was then employed as the Town Accountant for the Town of Chelmsford.

In 1990 he and his wife retired and moved to their home in Freedom, NH. While living in Freedom, he served the Town as the Town Treasurer and later as the Town Auditor for several years. He served the Town for a total of twenty years.

While living in Mass., his favorite hobby for many years was raising and racing homing pigeons.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons: Ernest F. Day Jr. of Freedom and William C. Day of Nashua, a daughter: Susan M. Day of Vero Beach, Florida, a son in-law John J. Guilmette both of No. Chelmsford, Ma. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son: James M. Day, a daughter: Elizabeth (Betty) A. Guilmette, a granddaughter: Kelly M. Day, two brothers: Fred E. Day Jr. and Charles (Coley) Day, and a sister: Marjorie R. Day.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no calling hours and funeral services will be private.

A special thanks to the Central NH VNA/Hospice crew, private night time caregiver Maureen and Rob Cunio and the Freedom Rescue Crew.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Freedom Rescue crew.

Arrangements by: Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service – West Ossipee, NH.

If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please visit www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please visit www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com



View the online memorial for Ernest F. Day

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Gagne Funeral Home - West Ossipee - West Ossipee
2395 White Mountain Highway (Route 16)
West Ossipee, NH 03890
(603) 539-3301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 23, 2020
Worked with Ernie for many years in banking at First Bank,we also became good friends. So sorry for your loss Betty and family.
Ed Daly
Friend
September 23, 2020
To Betty and the family, I offer my condolences to all of you for your loss.
Paul LaHaise
Friend
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Rick Gagne & Staff
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved