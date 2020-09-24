Freedom, NH
Ernest F. Day died at the age of 90 on September 23, 2020 at his home in Freedom, NH.
He was born in Lowell, MA in February of 1930, a son of the late Frederick E. Day and Ruth F. (Connors) Day. He attended the Lowell school system and graduated from high school in 1947. In 1950 he married his wife of seventy years, Elizabeth L. (Connor) Day and they lived in Chelmsford and Tyngsboro for forty years where they raised their family of five children.
He was a banker in the greater Lowell area for nearly twenty- eight years. Most of these years were with the First Bank and Trust Co. where he held the position of Sr. Vice President and Treasurer. In 1975 he left banking and was then employed as the Town Accountant for the Town of Chelmsford.
In 1990 he and his wife retired and moved to their home in Freedom, NH. While living in Freedom, he served the Town as the Town Treasurer and later as the Town Auditor for several years. He served the Town for a total of twenty years.
While living in Mass., his favorite hobby for many years was raising and racing homing pigeons.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons: Ernest F. Day Jr. of Freedom and William C. Day of Nashua, a daughter: Susan M. Day of Vero Beach, Florida, a son in-law John J. Guilmette both of No. Chelmsford, Ma. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son: James M. Day, a daughter: Elizabeth (Betty) A. Guilmette, a granddaughter: Kelly M. Day, two brothers: Fred E. Day Jr. and Charles (Coley) Day, and a sister: Marjorie R. Day.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no calling hours and funeral services will be private.
A special thanks to the Central NH VNA/Hospice crew, private night time caregiver Maureen and Rob Cunio and the Freedom Rescue Crew.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Freedom Rescue crew.
Arrangements by: Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service – West Ossipee, NH.
