Ernest Howland, 93, of Pepperell, MA died Monday, July 13, 2020 at Northwood Rehabilitation in Lowell, MA after a brief illness. He was the widower of the late Jean (Russon) Howland who died on December 19, 2011.
Born in Lowell, MA on January 28, 1927 he was the son of the late Henry and Edna (Brake) Howland.
He worked for the town of Chelmford, MA for 30 years retiring in 1992. He was a member of the North Chelmsford Congregational Church.
He enjoyed spending time in his workshop and spending time with family and friends.
Ernest is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Ronald and Althea Howland of Tyngsboro,MA; grandchildren Brian Pultar and his fiancé Kristin McMahon of Lowell, MA and William Pultar of Rockport, MA.
He was predeceased by his brother Donald Howland.
Funeral Service will be Monday at 9am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. Donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105