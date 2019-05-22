|
Of Lowell and Dracut, Ernest J. Rondeau, 102, died May 18, 2019. Visiting hours Wed. from 4 to 7pm. Funeral Thurs. at 11:30am, from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral mass at 12:30pm at St. Rita Church, Lowell. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery E. Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his memory to Siena College Friary, Attn: Brother Brian Belanger O.F.M., 515 Loudon Rd., Loudonville, NY 12211. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.Guesbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 22, 2019