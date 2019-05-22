Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Rita Church
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest J. Rondeau

Ernest J. Rondeau Obituary
Ernest J. Rondeau of

Lowell and Dracut

Of Lowell and Dracut, Ernest J. Rondeau, 102, died May 18, 2019. Visiting hours Wed. from 4 to 7pm. Funeral Thurs. at 11:30am, from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral mass at 12:30pm at St. Rita Church, Lowell. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery E. Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his memory to Siena College Friary, Attn: Brother Brian Belanger O.F.M., 515 Loudon Rd., Loudonville, NY 12211. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.Guesbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 22, 2019
