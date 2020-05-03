SALEM, NH
Ernest Lyko, 89, died on Wednesday, April 29th, at his home in Salem,NH surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Shirley E. (Kinney) Lyko, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage prior to her passing in February of 2011.
Ernest was born in Lowell on November 18, 1930, a son of the late Eva (Merchut) and John Lyko.
He enlisted in the US Army at the age of seventeen, where he served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict until being honorably discharged. After four years in the army, he went to work for Raytheon during which time he completed his GED. After leaving Raytheon he worked for General Electric and The New England Telephone Company. He then returned to Raytheon working for many years as a Test Equipment Technician until his retirement. He was also an Honorary Life Member with fifty-nine years of service in the Knight's of Columbus.
In his free time, he enjoyed his daily walks inside the mall along with his Dunkin Donut's coffee and donut. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, playing solitaire, solving word searches and sitting on his front porch.He was a big fan of Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and Law and Order which he watched faithfully. Every day was a good day for him as long as it involved ice cream.
Ernest is survived and will be deeply missed by his children, Lynne Lyko of Hatfield, PA, Kim Broadhurst and her husband James of Salem, NH, Gayle Deibert and her husband Bill of Nashua, NH, John Lyko and his wife Lisa of Pelham, NH, Norman Lyko and his wife Nancy of Hudson, NH Robin Stafstrom and her husband Chris of Lutz, FL, and ; 8 grandchildren, Hollie Lyko, Chloe Broadhurst, Stephen, and Carolyn Deibert, Emily Moore, Timothy, Aimee, and Catherine Lyko; 3 great grandchildren, Connor, Grace and Owen; a sister Diana Donnellan of Winchester, MA; a sister-in-law Chippy Lyko of Dracut, MA as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. His burial will take place in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. A memorial mass will be held at a future date. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.