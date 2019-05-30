|
of Wilmington; 65 Ernest "Ernie" Merrill, age 65, of Wilmington, passed away on May 28, 2019.
Ernie was the beloved husband of Joanne (Miller). They recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. He was son of the late Rita M and Frederick Clague Sr.
He's the proud father of 3 children – E.J. and his wife Angela of Wilmington; Christopher and his wife Sharon of Billerica; and Melissa and her husband Christopher Glidden of Chelmsford. He is also the father-in-law of the late Jeffry Heroux.
He is the incredibly proud "Papa" and "Papabear" to his six grandchildren – Alex, Cameron, Alexis, Madelyn, Lucas and Avery.
Ernie was a retired member of the Teamsters Union Local 25. He drove over the road for many years seeing most of the US, worked on the "Big Dig", and for the last 20 years drove a flatbed for O.B. Hill Trucking and Rigging. He delivered precast concrete and other building materials to numerous sites including the Boston Garden, Fenway Park, the Pru, Children's Hospital, Dana Farber, and Logan Airport. There weren't too many projects in Boston that he didn't have a hand in.
Ernie loved to camp with his family and vacation with his wife in Florida. He loved to golf and loved dogs, especially his German Shepherd Max.
He was a die-hard Patriot's fan, loved Las Vegas, Foxwood's and was looking forward to the opening of the Encore casino.
More than anything he loved being "Papa Bear". He loved spending time with his grandchildren. They were the light of his life.
Ernie will be remembered most for his love for his family. They were his whole world. Merrill Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Sunday, June 2nd from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations made to the MSPCA at Nevin's Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 30, 2019