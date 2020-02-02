|
|
Ernestine R. (Pease) Mills
of Methuen; 91
Mrs. Ernestine R. (Pease) Mills, 91, of Methuen passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Nevins Nursing Home. Born in Camden, Maine, Mrs. Mills moved to Lawrence at a young age and has continued to be an area resident. She graduated Camden high school in Camden ME, was a member of the First Calvary Baptist Church in N. Andover and worked at Lucent Technologies for over 20 years. Mrs. Mills is survived by one daughter; Linda and her husband William Marotte of Methuen, one grandchild Amy Marotte and several nieces and nephews. The Family would like to thank the staff at Nevins for their loving care, compassion, and support over the years.
MILLS - Family and friends may call on Tuesday, February 4, at Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd., Dracut, MA. from 9:00 am to 10:30 am. A funeral service will be celebrated at 10:30 am at the Racicot Funeral Home, burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 2, 2020