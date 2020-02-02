Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edgar J. Racicot Funeral Home
1400 Broadway Rd
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 683-2706
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernestine Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernestine R. (Pease) Mills

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernestine R. (Pease) Mills Obituary
Ernestine R. (Pease) Mills
of Methuen; 91

Mrs. Ernestine R. (Pease) Mills, 91, of Methuen passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Nevins Nursing Home. Born in Camden, Maine, Mrs. Mills moved to Lawrence at a young age and has continued to be an area resident. She graduated Camden high school in Camden ME, was a member of the First Calvary Baptist Church in N. Andover and worked at Lucent Technologies for over 20 years. Mrs. Mills is survived by one daughter; Linda and her husband William Marotte of Methuen, one grandchild Amy Marotte and several nieces and nephews. The Family would like to thank the staff at Nevins for their loving care, compassion, and support over the years.

MILLS - Family and friends may call on Tuesday, February 4, at Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd., Dracut, MA. from 9:00 am to 10:30 am. A funeral service will be celebrated at 10:30 am at the Racicot Funeral Home, burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernestine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edgar J. Racicot Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -