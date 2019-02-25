Ervin N. "Wizza" Delisle



Ervin N. "Wizza" Delisle, of Townsend, formerly of Dunstable, passed away on February 22, 2019 at Lahey Clinic in Burlington. He was born in Tyngsboro on November 8, 1931 son of the late Ralph E. And Irma (Muzzey) Delisle. Mr. Delisle was the loving husband of the late Dorothy (Lister) Delisle (1986) and the late Irene (Lister) Delisle (2008).



Ervin spent his early life in Tyngsboro where he attended the local schools and was a graduate of Tyngsboro High school. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, and following his military service he relocated to Dunstable where he resided for over 30 years. A heavy equipment operator, he owned and operated Delisle Excavating. While a resident of Dunstable, he also served as the Highway Surveyor.



Mr. Delisle enjoyed fishing and traveling with his family and was an avid Red Sox fan.



Ervin is survived by his children Albert Buonanno of E. Hampstead, NH, Elvira Demarco of Tewksbury, and Perry F. Delisle and his wife Jean of Pepperell. Also survived by three sisters, Eleanor Drew of Townsend, Arlene Smith of Frankfort, KY and Esther Radcliffe of Richardson, TX; grandson Perry H. Delisle of Lowell, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond and Lawrence Delisle.



The family would like to thank Ervin's niece, Sharon Kopec of Westford, for her care and support through Mr. Delisle's illness.



DELISLE - Ervin N. "Wizza" of Townsend, formerly of Dunstable. February 22, 2019. Relatives and friends will be received by the family Thurs. Feb 28, from 4-7 PM, in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (RTE. 113) Pepperell. To share a memory or to offer a condolence, please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary