Estelle Dronseiko

Estelle M. (Gaillardetz) Dronseiko Age 77 of Hudson, NH died on September 19, 2020 at her home from Pancreatic Cancer. She was the beloved wife of Richard T. Dronseiko, with whom she had just celebrated their 50th Anniversary.
She was the daughter of the late William and Alice (Lamoureaux) Gaillardetz. She loved spending her summers at her camp on Ossipee Lake and visiting her grandchildren in Arizona.In addition to her husband Richard, Estelle is survived by her daughter Christine Dronseiko of Tyngsboro and her son Daniel Dronseiko and his wife Jamie and their children James and Nora of Mesa, Arizona. She also leaves behind her brothers Maurice Gaillardetz of Lowell and Leo Gaillardetz and his wife Priscilla of NC; her sisters Lucille Downs and John of Epping, NH, Anita Chenard of Hooksett, NH, Noella Rivard and Dennis of Pepperell and Yvette Roddy and John of Dracut. She was predeceased by 4 brothers, Normand, Andre, Ernest and Roland. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Estelle will have a private service for family at the Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home in Hudson, NH, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in Estelle's memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network @ pancan.org
A special Thank you to Merrimack Valley Hospice for all the care they provided to Estelle.
