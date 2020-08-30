1/1
Estelle I. (St. Hilaire) Dubois
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Estelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Estelle I. (St. Hilaire) (Beaudry) Dubois, age 91, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and a resident of Lowell, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home, with her family by her side. She was the widow of the late Henry Dubois.

Born in Lowell on January 2, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Leo and Ida (Dumont) St. Hilaire and was educated in the Lowell school system.

Estelle was a homemaker who raised her loving family and later worked as an assembler for the former Wang Laboratories.

She is survived by three sons and two daughters in law, David and Suzanne Beaudry of Manchester, NH, Daniel and Jennifer Beaudry of Pelham, NH and Denis Beaudry of Lowell and his companion Susan Hershon and her daughter Elyse; four grandchildren, Michael Beaudry, Cheryl Kim, David Beaudry and Crystal Hayward; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Gladys Nicolosi, Doris Ramsey and Maurice St. Hilaire and Robert St. Hilaire.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Committal Service on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the outdoor pavilion area at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Rd, Chelmsford, MA 01824. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a memorial donation to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 260 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Estelle I. (St. Hilaire) (Beaudry) Dubois


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Committal
10:00 AM
Outdoor Pavilion Area at St. Joseph's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved