Mrs. Estelle I. (St. Hilaire) (Beaudry) Dubois, age 91, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and a resident of Lowell, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home, with her family by her side. She was the widow of the late Henry Dubois.
Born in Lowell on January 2, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Leo and Ida (Dumont) St. Hilaire and was educated in the Lowell school system.
Estelle was a homemaker who raised her loving family and later worked as an assembler for the former Wang Laboratories.
She is survived by three sons and two daughters in law, David and Suzanne Beaudry of Manchester, NH, Daniel and Jennifer Beaudry of Pelham, NH and Denis Beaudry of Lowell and his companion Susan Hershon and her daughter Elyse; four grandchildren, Michael Beaudry, Cheryl Kim, David Beaudry and Crystal Hayward; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Gladys Nicolosi, Doris Ramsey and Maurice St. Hilaire and Robert St. Hilaire.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Committal Service on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the outdoor pavilion area at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Rd, Chelmsford, MA 01824. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a memorial donation to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 260 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com
. View the online memorial for Estelle I. (St. Hilaire) (Beaudry) Dubois