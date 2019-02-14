Estelle May McLaughlin

longtime resident of Lowell, MA; 74



LOWELL - Estelle May McLaughlin, 74 a longtime resident of Lowell, MA. passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.



Estelle was born in Wilmington, MA on May 2nd, 1944. The daughter of the late James L. McLaughlin and Mary S. McLaughlin (Kingsley). During her early years, she moved to Lowell, where she worked for the Lowell Police Department, C. R. Bard, Inc., Joann's Place and Hynes Tavern, from where she retired.



Estelle will be fondly remembered for her love of camping, her dog Petey as well as spending time with her family and friends. She had a love for music, dancing, socializing, and karaoke, even played in band for several years. Having a love for ice cream and all things chocolate lead to a home always stocked with goodies and a warm and loving place to visit; which included back to back episodes of Law and Order.



Estelle is survived and will be deeply missed by her loving daughter Jean M. Calhoun of Lowell, MA, her "#1 son" Leo J. Calhoun and his wife Kimberly of Lowell, MA. Leo C. Calhoun Sr. of Lowell, MA as well as her siblings; Catherine DelChocola of Medford, MA, Barbara Tagliaferro and her husband Victor, of West Barnstable, MA, George McLaughlin of Watertown, MA, Maryanne Dupont of Londonderry, NH, Susan Topping and her significant other Edward Martel of Londonderry, NH, William McLaughlin and his wife Jackie of Newburyport, MA. Her beloved grandchildren Tracy Anderson, Nichole Nowell (Calhoun), Leo "Duey" Calhoun and Samantha, Jonathan Calhoun and Tanya, Mark Fortin and wife Nikki Fortin, Courtney Fortin and Joey Parrington, Vanessa Fortin and David Furtado, Jessica and Samantha Brady and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends. She will also be missed by her loving and long-time caregiver Maritza Jimenez of Lawrence, MA.



She is predeceased by her Father James L. McLaughlin, Mother Mary S. McLaughlin, sister Diane Arsenault (McLaughlin), Patricia Larocque (McLaughlin) and daughter Deborah Fortin (Calhoun).



MCLAUGHLIN - Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, 2/16/19 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at Conte Funeral Home, 17 3rd Street North Andover, MA. A funeral service will begin also on Saturday at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. She will be buried at Ridgewood Cemetery North Andover, MA at a later date. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary