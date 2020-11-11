Dracut
The town of Dracut lost a lifelong citizen and active member of the community on Friday, November 6, 2020, when Mrs. Esther Garland passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by family.
Her contributions to the community included 40 years as a first grade teacher in the Goodhue and Brookside schools in Dracut. Esther was an active member of Christ Church United in Dracut with whom she enjoyed many trips with her husband under the leadership of Rev. Larry Zimmerman. Esther was a committed volunteer for the Dracut Historical Society and election poll worker.
Esther is survived by her sister in-law Grace Conlon and her husband William Conlon Sr. Nephews William Conlon Jr., Wayne Garland, James Garland, and Leith Garland. Nieces Christine La Brecque, Dawn Marie Patterson, Cheryl Garland Kelleher as well as many great nieces and nephews. Her cousins William Fox and Barbara Hochchild and best friend Cheryl Cummings. She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Hattie (Fox) Johnson and husband of 60 years, Donald W. Garland.
Her gentle spirit and loving presence will live on in the hearts and minds of those that had the honor of knowing her.
Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 11-12pm on Friday, November 13th at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut. A Private Service will follow. Esther will be laid to rest in Gibson Cemetery, Pelham, NH. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Esther's name to Christ Church United of Dracut, 10 Arlington Street, Dracut, MA 01826.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please visit DRACUTFUNERALHOME.COM View the online memorial for Esther (Johnson) Garland