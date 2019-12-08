|
of Portsmouth, NH
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Mrs. Esther (Doumas) Kokas, 84, passed away on Thursday December 5th peacefully with her loving family by her side.
Esther was born on November 8, 1935 in Lowell, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Peter and Athena (Goulekas) Doumas. She was the loving wife to the late Peter Kokas whom she married on May 15, 1960 and who passed in 2016 after fifty six years of marriage.
A lifelong resident, Esther attended the Hellenic American School, Bartlett School and Lowell High School graduating with the Class of 1953. Upon graduation, she attended Bradshaw Business School and attended evening classes in accounting at Lowell Tech, now UMass Lowell. She worked McQuade's, Prince's Stationary Store, Wang, Friends Lumber, and then up until her retirement at UMass Lowell in the accounts payable dept retiring in 2003.
Esther was a member of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell and also was a member of the Church's Ladies Philoptochos Society.
She is survived by her five children, Katherine Moran, Theodore Kokas and his wife Amy, Athena Kokas, Peter Kokas and John Kokas; six grandchildren, Patrick Moran, Graham, Sarah, Katie Benjamin and Emily Kokas; several nieces and nephews.
Esther was pre-deceased by her brother Anthony Doumas and her son in law, James Moran.
Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Tuesday, December 10th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Her funeral will take place on Wednesday, December 11th at 9:00am at the Funeral Home to be followed by a service at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in Esther's memory to the Transfiguration Church, Fr. Sarantos Way Lowell, MA. 01854. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 8, 2019