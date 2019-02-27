Ethel I. (Bernier) Tournas

lifelong resident of Lowell; 92



LOWELL - Ethel I. (Bernier) Tournas, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Lowell at the age of 92. She was the beloved wife of the late John S. Tournas who passed away in 1977.



She was born in Lowell on May 15, 1926, a daughter of the late Louis and Eva (Ricard) Bernier. Ethel was a lifelong resident of Lowell and attended local schools.



Prior to her retirement in 1984, she worked at Honeywell in Lowell and Lawrence.



She leaves her daughter, Nancy Tournas along with many nieces, nephews, a special friend Jackie Vigeant and many friends at Rogers Hall. Also fondly remembered is her primary care physician, David Pickul, MD and his staff. She was the mother of the late Joanne Tournas who died in 1966, sister of the late Roland and Leo Bernier and sister-in-law of the late Doris (Lanier) Bernier.



TOURNAS - It being her request, there will be no calling hours and private burial took place at Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a . Arrangements are in the care of the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell.