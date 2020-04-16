Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
live-streamed from the Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home
https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/59572488
Lowell, NH
View Map
Ethel Jewett Obituary
Ethel Jewett, formerly of Pelham, NH

Ethel (Koehler) Jewett, 97, of North Andover, died peacefully April 12, 2020, at Brightview in North Andover. She was the beloved wife of the late Elwin S. Jewett. Born in Lowell, MA on January 4, 1923, a daughter of William S. and Lucy A. (Lyon) Koehler.

Due to current gathering restrictions, Ethel's Funeral Service will be live-streamed from the Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home, Lowell, on Friday, April 17 at 10 AM, where only immediate family will be in attendance. To join the family online from any internet-connected device, please click on https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/59572488. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make donations in the memory of her late daughter, Martha Swindell, to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Ethel's tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 16, 2020
