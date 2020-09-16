1/
Ethel May Fletcher
1922 - 2020
Ethel May Fletcher, 98, of Ladson, SC, entered into eternal rest Sunday, September 13, 2020. Her service will be held at a later date in Lowell, MA. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel.
Ethel was born July 15, 1922 in Lowell, MA, daughter of the late Arthur Moses Stancombe and the late Ethel Ashton Stancombe. She was a member of Lawrence Street Primitive Methodist Church in Lowell, MA.
She is survived by her son, Rowland T. Fletcher, Jr. (Linda) of Ladson, SC; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rowland T. Fletcher, Sr. and her son, Arthur Fletcher.
Memorials may be made to Lawrence Street Church, 1189 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA, 01852.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.

Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572.2339
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 15, 2020


Linda & Rowland,

My sincere condolences to you and your family during your bereavement. Take care.

Salley Palmer














l
Salley Palmer
Family Friend
