Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Service Inc
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA 01754
978-897-7343
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
FOWLER-KENNEDY FUNERAL HOME
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
GLENWOOD CEMETERY
Parker Road
Maynard, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Bonfiglio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel P. (Boulden) Bonfiglio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ethel P. (Boulden) Bonfiglio Obituary
Ethel P. (Boulden) Bonfiglio
of Littleton, formerly of Stow; 87

Ethel P. (Boulden) Bonfiglio, age 87, of Littleton, formerly of Stow, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was the loving wife of Guy P. Bonfiglio Sr.

Born in Maynard, Massachusetts at home on October 13, 1931, she was the daughter of the late James and Claudina (Killerby) Boulden. Ethel was raised and educated in Maynard. Guy and Ethel met at work and married on August 22, 1965. Ethel worked for Raytheon for many years.

Ethel loved to travel. She and Guy had a trailer at Libby's Oceanside Camp in York, Maine from 1984 until 1988, which she really enjoyed. Ethel eventually wanted to do more traveling, so the couple purchased a motorhome and traveled the east coast from Canada to Florida. They also had a trailer in Florida until 1998. Ethel was a very lovable, friendly person and truly enjoyed being around people, especially family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Guy P. Bonfiglio Sr. of Littleton, her children Lynn Ann Bonfiglio of Ayer, Jackie Bonfiglio of Newark, NJ and Laurie Ann Denaro of Shaftsbury, VT. Ethel was predeceased by her son Guy P. Bonfiglio, Jr.

BONFIGLIO - Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Ethel on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. Ethel's Graveside Service will be celebrated on, Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard.

Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Service Inc
Download Now