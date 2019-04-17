|
|
Eugene C. Dunning Sr.
Loving Husband, Devoted Fatherand Grandfather
World War II and Korean War Veteran
Eugene C. Dunning Sr., of Lowell, died April 12, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital, his family by his side, aged 83 years. He was the beloved husband of Ruby L. (Spruill) Dunning with whom he celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary on February 17th.
He was born in Lewis, Delaware, September 11, 1935, a son of the late Annie Marie Dunning. He graduated from Howard High School, in Wilmington, Delaware, where he excelled in both studies and athletics.
Gene enlisted in the United States Army on July 22, 1959. He served with Company A of the 18th Engineer Battalion in the Vietnam and Korean Wars. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 Bar Device, United Nations Service Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge. After a distinguished military career, he was honorably discharged on October 31, 1975. Gene continued to serve in the Reserves until 1982.
After his service, he became associated with the Edith Nourse Rogers V. A. Medical Center in Bedford as a Building Manager.
Gene remained very active, having many interests. He enjoyed fresh and saltwater fishing, maintaining his yard, watching old western movies, and watching a variety of sports, especially baseball. He also loved to grill for family and friends - the more the merrier.
Although he was very proud of his military service, he will always be remembered for his love and devotion to Ruby, his family, and his faith.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Darlene Spruill of Maryland, and Linda K. Dunning of Delaware, his son, Eugene C. Dunning Jr. of Delaware, and a granddaughter, Atiya Gregory. Brothers-in-law, William Edward Spruill and his wife Carolyn of Washington, DC, and Connie Moseley of Kinston, NC. A nephew, William E. Spruill Jr. of Washington, DC, and three nieces, Paula Spruill-Sanders of Greenbelt, Maryland, Sharon D. Turner of Frederick, Maryland, and Johaan Spruill-Fleming of Washington, DC. A great niece, Mia Flemming of Washington, DC, and a great nephew, Marco Griffith of Frederick, Maryland. He was the grandfather of the late Curtis Gregory.
DUNNING - In Lowell, April 12, 2019. Eugene C. Dunning Sr., of Lowell, aged 83. Beloved husband of Ruby L. (Spruill) Dunning. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS FUNERAL HOME, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Thursday from 5 to 7 PM. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday at the First Baptist Church, 1500 Andover St., Tewksbury at 11:00 AM. Interment with Military Honors at Westlawn Cemetery in Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Gene's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 17, 2019