|
|
Retired Lowell school teacher;
Lowell
Eugene F. "Gene" Welch, Jr., 85, of Lowell, a well-known local educator, passed away Sunday morning at the Palm Center in Chelmsford.
He was the loving husband of the late Claire M. (McGaughey) Welch who died February 2006.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, a son of the late Eugene F. and the late Mary A. (McGuire) Welch, he attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell School in the Class of 1951.
Gene continued his education at Lowell Technological Institute (nka U/Mass Lowell) where he received a Bachelor of Science in Leather Engineering in 1956. He then attained his Master's in Mathematics from Fitchburg State University in 1965.
A veteran of the Korean War, Gene proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.
Prior to his retirement, Gene was a Lowell school teacher having taught at both the Moody and Sullivan Junior High Schools. In addition, he was a part-time Professor in Continuing Education at U/Mass Lowell.
A devout Catholic, Gene was a daily communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell until his recent illness.
Gene was a Lifetime member of the Lowell Lodge of Elks.
However, the times he cherished most was with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Gene is survived by three children Eugene F. "Gene" Welch and his wife Lauri of Lowell, Bethanne Welch of Lowell and Kevin M. Welch and his wife Jacqui Danis of Westford; four grandchildren Alison Welch Murray and her husband Tyler of Tewksbury, Sarah A. Welch of Gilford, NH, Connor Welch and Dylan Welch both of Westford; and many nieces and nephews.
Welch
In light of the Covid 19 health crisis and federal and state restrictions, Gene's Funeral Services were private with burial at St. Mary Cemetery. His Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Lowell Association for the Blind, 169 Merrimack St., Lowell, MA 01852 or the Merrimack Valley Food Bank, 735 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL - (978) 458-8768.
View the online memorial for Eugene F. "Gene" Welch, Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2020