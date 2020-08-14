Salem, NH
Mr. Eugene R. Beliveau, 95, of Salem, NH passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Holy Family Hospital. Born in Lawrence he had been an area resident all his life. Mr. Beliveau served honorably in the United States Army during World War II as a machine gunner. He achieved the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the Bronze Star for valor. Mr. Beliveau retired after 29 years as a mail carrier from the United States Postal Service. He was a member of St. Francis Parish in Dracut. The widower of Theresa (Garneau) Beliveau, he is survived by two daughters: Susan and her husband Dennis Hamel of Methuen, Denise and her husband Kevin Doyle of Salem, NH, one son: Paul Beliveau and his wife Joanne of Salem, NH. There are four grandchildren: Eric Hamel and his wife Caitlin, Christopher Hamel and his wife Stefanie, Kristen and her husband Frank Stramaglia, and Lauren Beliveau. Six great-grandchildren, one sister Claire Beebie of Litchfield, NH as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff on the St. Mary floor at Holy Family for all the support and comfort they gave. Donations in may be made in Mr. Beliveau's memory to the Salem Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweets Way, Salem, NH 03079
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, August 16th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd. Dracut. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 17th at 10:30 am at St. Francis Church in dracut, burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Methuen. Those attending visiting hours and the funeral are required to follow Covid-19 safety protocols.