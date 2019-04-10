|
Eugene V. McAuliffe
of Groton, formerly of Bedford; 89
Eugene V. McAuliffe, 89, of Groton and formerly of Bedford, passed peacefully on April 9, 2019, at the House in Lincoln, MA after suffering a stroke.
Known as Gene to family and friends, he was born in Boston on March 13, 1930, the son of John W. and Amelia (Rose) McAuliffe and was raised most of his life in Malden. He attended St. Sebastian's School in Needham and was a graduate of Boston College. During the Korean Conflict, he served as a major in the United States Army and Army Reserves.
Gene was a middle school English and Social Studies teacher for Belmont Public Schools for 32 years. He loved model railroads, photography and astronomy and built his own telescope. He was a member of the Amateur Telescope Builders of Boston and the Mystic Valley Railroad.
He was predeceased by his wife Nancy (Blankinship) McAuliffe.
He is survived by his four sons Paul of Canterbury, NH, Robert and his wife Wannee of Cocoa, FL, Geoffrey and his wife Danielle of Townsend, and John and his partner Joanne of Billerica, four grandchildren, Michael McAuliffe and his wife Michelle of Tewksbury, Megan DeLucia and her husband Adam of Hudson, NH, Patrick McAuliffe of Ayer, and Christina McAuliffe of Townsend, one great-grandchild Vivianne McAuliffe, two brothers, John McAuliffe of White Plains, NY and Francis (Gerry) McAuliffe of Wells, ME and his partner Patricia Boatright who was with him the past 14 years but has been a lifelong friend and several nieces and nephews.
Gene was predeceased by his brother Reverend Robert McAuliffe and sister-in-law Adrienne McAuliffe.
MCAULIFFE - His funeral will be held from the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Friday, April 12, at 11:00 A.M. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, at noon. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thurs., April 11, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 10, 2019