Eunice R. (Aldrich) LaPlante
1932 - 2020
Westford

Eunice R. (Aldrich) LaPlante, of Westford, died November 19, 2020, in Westford, aged 88 years. She was the beloved husband of the late Marcel LaPlante, who died in August.

Born in Lowell, September 30, 1932, a daughter of the late Walter and Edna (Carson) LaPlante. She is survived by a step-son, Michael LaPlante of South Carolina.

A private Graveside Service was held at Westlawn Cemetery in Lowell. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Mrs. LaPlante's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.




Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
