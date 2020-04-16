|
|
Committed Lowell Educator
Lowell
Eunice Zaroulis, 85, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Eunice, baptized as Ourania, was a daughter of the late George Kyriakos and Gloria Vrouhas Zaroulis. A lifelong resident of Lowell, Eunice was educated through the Lowell public school system, graduating from Lowell High School in 1952. Later, she continued her education at Lesley University, graduating cum laude with a degree in Early Childhood Education.
Eunice worked tirelessly and passionately as an educator in the Lowell public school system for over forty years. She taught students at multiple grade levels, in a variety of subject areas including English, Civics, and History.
For much of her life, Eunice was the owner and manager of the family-operated Pappas Funeral Home. There, she worked side-by-side with her mother running the daily operations of the funeral home. Eventually, after Gloria's death, Eunice solely managed business operations.
Eunice was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell.
Cherished by so many, Eunice is survived by her loving and caring husband James DeBenedictis; her brother, Dr. Charles Zaroulis; her nieces and nephews: Lara Zaroulis Mattina, Andrew Zaroulis, Christina Zaroulis Milnor, and Peter Zaroulis; many cousins; and many grand-nieces and -nephews.
Due to current restrictions, Eunice's services were private. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Westlawn Cemetery in Lowell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Lesley University to promote the next generation of educators. Funeral arrangements were made at the direction of LAURIN FUNERAL HOME directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 16, 2020