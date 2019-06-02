|
Eva Boghosian
formerly of Lowell
Eva Boghosian, 98 of West Palm Beach, FL passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019. She was born in Lowell on April 28, 1921; the daughter of the late Hagop K. and Siranoush Barbadian.
She was the wife of the late Menas G. Boghosian, whom she shared 48 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in 1994. Eva graduated from Lowell High School, Class of 1939. She was a legal and general secretary most of her working life and was employed by Atty. Eldred L. Field and at Prelco Corp. in Lowell. Eva served on the parish council of Sts. Vartanantz, was a member of the Women's Guild, taught Sunday school, was a board member of her Condo Association and ran the Thursday afternoon Bingo sessions. She enjoyed reading, crafting; especially "paper etoile" and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her the most joy.
As a member of the Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church in Chelmsford, she is survived by her son, Gary and his wife Cecelia of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; a sister, Sylvia Tavitian of Salem, NH; two beloved grandchildren, Garen Boghosian and his wife Megan of Wesley Chapel, FL and Kerith Callahan of Hudson, NH; four cherished great-grandchildren, Nathan and Emerson Boghosian, and Jack and Lillian Rose Callahan; a brother-in-law, Gerald Boghosian, a sister-in-law, Sirvart Annaian; as well as several nieces, nephews and Godchildren.
She is predeceased by two sisters, Susan Cheatham and Elizabeth Aitken and a brother, Nelson Kayajanian.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, 180 Old Westford Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01824. Burial will follow at Westlawn Cemetery in Lowell. NO FLOWERS PLEASE. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church at the address above. To offer condolences go to www.aycockfuneralhomejupiter.com
Published in Lowell Sun on June 2, 2019