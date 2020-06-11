Lowell- Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Eva (Economou) Eleftherios, died Sunday June 7, 2020 peacefully in her sleep at the age of 101.
Born in Lowell on April 4, 1919, Eva was the daughter to the late Thomas and Helen (Letaris) Economou who emigrated from Greece and had a total of seven children. She was the beloved wife of her late husband, Christos Eleftherios, who predeceased her in 1976 after 32 wonderful years of marriage.
Eva was a lifetime resident of Lowell, MA and member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. She received her education from the Lowell school system and worked alongside her husband at the Modern Doughnut Shop of Lowell. Prior to her retirement, she was the assistance manager of the Goodwill Industries Retail Store of Lowell. She lived at Rogers Hall of Belvidere for 30 years. Eva's entire world revolved around her loving family, which she adored, and especially her great-grandchildren who she spoiled often. Eva was an amazing cook and loved to decorate, go shopping, take trips around New England (especially in the fall to Vermont) along with keeping up with all of the latest Hollywood gossip. She will be remembered by her great smile and the great pride she took with her fashion that always had a little bling in it.
She was the sister of the late Anna Gemos, Mary Zaferiou, Irene Economou, Betty Panas, Constantinos Economou and Theodore Economou.
Eva is survived by her only daughter, Iris Jeffers, of Lowell, MA along with her only grandson, Richard and his wife Jessica Jeffers of Chelmsford, MA and her three beloved great-grandchildren Alexandra, Charlotte and Richard III. Eva also had many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to the health crisis and government restrictions, her services were held privately on Wednesday June 10, 2020 with a private service at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Her burial was in Westlawn Cemetery. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, (Fr Gialopsos Way) 62 Lewis St, Lowell, MA. 01854. Funeral arrangements of the direction of LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences and a memorial video, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.