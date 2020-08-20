LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Mrs. Evangelia ( Panagiotakos) Vergos, 89, passed away peacefully at the Pacifica Senior Living Spring Valley, Las Vegas, on August 14, 2020.
Evangelia was born on August 25, 1930 in Lowell, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Stavros and Archondoula (Anagnostakos) Panagiotakos.
She was a graduate of Dracut High School. Evangelia (Eve) met her husband Charles in 1948 and they married on June 4, 1950. They had 70 loving years of marriage together.
Eve and Charles moved to California in 1952. She worked as a secretary for Northrup-Grumman Co for over twenty-two years, retiring in 1985. While in California, they were members of the St Catherine Greek Orthodox Church. In 1990, they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where they have lived ever since. They became members of the St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Eve and Charles have always been members of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell.
Eve is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Charles Vergos, and her brother William Panagiotakos and his wife Edna; her sister in law, Janet Panagiotakos; and many surviving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St. Lowell on Friday, August 21st from 9:00am to 10:30am. Her funeral will follow with a service at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell Friday at 11:00am. Interment will be in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Evangelia's name to the Holy Trinity Church, Fr Gialopsos Way Lowell, MA. 01854.