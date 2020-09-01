Lowell
Evangelina E. (Quadros) DaSilva, 93 of Lowell, passed way peacefully after a brief illness on Friday, August 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of the late Joao DaSilva with whom she shared 69 years of marriage before he passed away in 2015.
She was born in Graciosa, Azores, Portugal on September 1, 1926 and was a daughter of the late Manuel E. Quadros and the late Maria (Espinola) Quadros. She was raised and educated in Gracisosa before relocating to the United States in 1966 and settling in Lowell's Back Central Street neighborhood.
She was a communicant of St. Anthony Church and a member of the Holy Ghost Society, both where she loved attending feasts, and the Portuguese American 'the Blue's Club, and the Senior Center. She loved crocheting, was a wonderful cook, and enjoyed feeding the whole family, especially her grandchildren.
Evangelina is survived by her eight children, Zulmira Betencor and her husband, Oriolando of San Jose, CA, Manuel Silva and his wife, Filomena of Lowell, Durvalina Silva of Lowell, Agostinho Silva and his wife, Lily of Dracut, Dulcelina Silva and her husband, Mike of Lowell, Ludovina Platt and her husband, Bob of Lowell, Daniel Silva and his wife, Ida of Dracut, and Albino Silva of Lowell. She also leaves behind her beloved 25 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; her siblings, Joao Quadros and his wife, Maria of Lowell, and Luisa DeMelo of Lowell, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to Sonia DeSousa who took care of Evangelina during her the past several years.
She was also the mother of the late of the late Herondinha Lobao, the late Ludovina Silva, and the late Maria Cunha; grandmother of the late Manny Lobao and sister of the late Eliza Picanso.
WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEARING A MASK, ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2020, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 8-10 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, HER FUNERAL MASS AND BURIAL AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
