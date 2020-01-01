|
Evelyn H. Langley
"Worked at Wang Labs"
Evelyn H. Langley, age 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Orange City, FL, with her family by her side. She was married to Walter Langley who died in May, 1975.
She was born in Lowell on March 14, 1924, daughter of the late Vernon and Marie (Paquette) Heath. Evelyn was a resident of Orange City, FL and was formerly of Westford and Chelmsford.
Before her retirement, she was employed by Wang Labs, and Harvard Pilgrim Health in Chelmsford. Evelyn loved to dance, music, going to the movies, talking on the phone and travel. She loved people.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judith and Michael Durand of DeBary, FL, Jerry Langley of Orange City, FL and Stephen Langley of Littleton. She leaves 7 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her children, Ronald, Sherri Miner, Sharon, Walter and Gerard and her sisters Dorothy Armijo, Rita Sosnowy, and her brother Eli Heath.
LANGLEY - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Evelyn's life at the J. A. Healy Sons Funeral Home, 57 N. Main Street, Westford on Thursday, January 2nd from 4 to 7pm. Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday morning at 10 o'clock at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Cold Spring Road, Westford. Interment at Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to St. Mark's Episcopal Church.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 1, 2020