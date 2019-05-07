|
Evelyn M. Hamilton
lifelong resident of Pepperell
PEPPERELL - Evelyn M. Hamilton, age 89, a lifelong resident of Pepperell, died peacefully Wednesday morning, May 1, 2019 at her home with family by her side. Evelyn was born in Pepperell, MA on August 21, 1929, daughter of the late Alfred Romeo Baraby and Mary Veronica (Lynch) Baraby. She attended Pepperell High School and was a graduate of Katharine Gibbs School, Boston, MA.
Evelyn was a homemaker and worked as an Administrative Assistant and Office Manager for James River Corporation and Pepperell Paper Company. Her greatest joy was her family and spending time in the kitchen cooking wonderful gourmet meals. She was a member of the Nashua Country Club for over 60 years. In addition, she was a communicant of St. Joseph's Parish in Pepperell, MA.
Evelyn was the loving wife of over 62 years to the late Russell W. Hamilton. She is survived by her two sons, Dr. Russell W. Hamilton Jr. and Richard W. Hamilton. Also survived by five grandchildren, Kelly (Hamilton) Fitzpatrick, Jamie (Hamilton) Higgins, Russell W. Hamilton III, Michelle (Hamilton) Brown, and Richard Hamilton Jr; six great-grandchildren, Charlotte Fitzpatrick, Graham Fitzpatrick, Nate Fitzpatrick, Dezmond Higgins, Wesley Higgins, and Chase Hamilton.
The family wishes to extend special thanks and appreciation to all who have given prayers, kind thoughts, and visits during Evelyn's final weeks, especially Betty Lynch and Gary Hamilton.
HAMILTON - Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, May 11 at 1 PM at Our Lady of Grace Parish worshipping at St. Joseph's Church, 28 Tarbell St., Pepperell, MA. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Friday, May 10 from 4 - 7 PM.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 7, 2019