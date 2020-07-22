of Derry, NH
Evelyn R. (Kenyon) Randall, 85, of Derry, NH, died Sunday morning, July 19, at High Pointe Hospice, Haverhill.
She was born in Lowell, December 12, 1934, daughter of the late Daniel and Edith (Long) Kenyon.
Educated in the Lowell school system, Mrs. Randall graduated from Lowell High School, class of 1952.
For a period of time she was employed as the head bookkeeper for the former Middlesex National Bank.
More recently, Mrs. Randall was a piano teacher and Church pianist. An accomplished seamstress, she enjoyed making clothing, knitting and raised Shetland Sheep dogs.
Her survivors include her husband of 59 years, Ronald Randall of Derry, NH, two daughters, Lynne Caloggero and her husband Christopher, Sr. of Derry, Cindy Bowling and her husband Billy of Spokane, WA, four grandchildren, Christopher Caloggero, Jr., Timothy Caloggero, Angie and Rebecca Bowling, a great granddaughter, Claire Caloggero and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Randall was also the sister of the late Russell and Howard Kenyon.
Randall
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Graveside Service on Friday morning, July 24 at 11:00 in Edson Cemetery, Lowell. Please wear masks and social distancing by household will be requested. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill and Bradford. To share a memory or for more information please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com
. View the online memorial for Evelyn R. (Kenyon) Randall