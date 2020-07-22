1/1
Evelyn R. (Kenyon) Randall
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Derry, NH

Evelyn R. (Kenyon) Randall, 85, of Derry, NH, died Sunday morning, July 19, at High Pointe Hospice, Haverhill.

She was born in Lowell, December 12, 1934, daughter of the late Daniel and Edith (Long) Kenyon.

Educated in the Lowell school system, Mrs. Randall graduated from Lowell High School, class of 1952.

For a period of time she was employed as the head bookkeeper for the former Middlesex National Bank.

More recently, Mrs. Randall was a piano teacher and Church pianist. An accomplished seamstress, she enjoyed making clothing, knitting and raised Shetland Sheep dogs.

Her survivors include her husband of 59 years, Ronald Randall of Derry, NH, two daughters, Lynne Caloggero and her husband Christopher, Sr. of Derry, Cindy Bowling and her husband Billy of Spokane, WA, four grandchildren, Christopher Caloggero, Jr., Timothy Caloggero, Angie and Rebecca Bowling, a great granddaughter, Claire Caloggero and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Randall was also the sister of the late Russell and Howard Kenyon.

Randall

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Graveside Service on Friday morning, July 24 at 11:00 in Edson Cemetery, Lowell. Please wear masks and social distancing by household will be requested. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill and Bradford. To share a memory or for more information please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com.



View the online memorial for Evelyn R. (Kenyon) Randall

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Edson Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes
106 Summer Street
Haverhill, MA 01830
(978) 372-9311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved