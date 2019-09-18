|
|
Loving Aunt and Grand Aunt
Wilmington
Evelyn V. Cogswell – Age 83, died Monday at the Meadow Green
Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Waltham.
She was born in Cambridge, September 29, 1935, a daughter of the late Maynard E. and Audrey (Coates) Cogswell and she was raised in Cambridge before moving to Billerica and then to Wilmington.
Evelyn was employed as an Assembler for most of her life and worked at Sevcon in Burlington before her retirement.
She was the sister of the late Chester, Robert and George Cogswell, Audrey Cleigh and Florence Mahanna. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Friday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. A graveside service will be held at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots, www.toysfortots.org/donate Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 18, 2019