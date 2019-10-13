|
Everett Joseph Smith, 93, of Atkinson, NH, passed away peacefully Friday, October 11, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was the husband of the late Bernice E (Thumm) Smith who passed away on May 4, 2011.
Born in Lowell, on October 19, 1925, he was the son of the late Charles and Sarah (Howarth) Smith.
He graduated from Chelmsford High School prior to enlisting in the Army Air Corp during WWII.
After his Honorable Discharge from the Army Air Corp, he started working at New England Telephone from where he retired in 1985.
Mr. Smith was a life-long communicant of the former Matthews Memorial Primitive Methodist Church. He served on the board of directors at the Lowell Salvation Army, was a member of the Gideons International and was a lifetime member of the Mt. Pleasant Country Club.
He was an avid New England sports fan especially the Red Sox, enjoyed fishing, gardening, cross country skiing and spending time with his family
He is survived by his daughters; Lesley and her husband Richard Hodgman of Longmont, CO., Susan and her husband Jack Fuller of Litchfield, NH and Karen Hajjar of North Chelmsford, six grandchildren, Kristin and her husband Jeff Davenport, Michael Hodgman, Andrea and her husband Christopher Hovious, Laura and her husband Stephen Johnson, Samantha Higgins, and Alison Hajjar, a great granddaughter, Elizabeth Hovious as well as several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Smith was the brother of the late James Smith and Mary Foley.
The family would like to extent sincere thanks to the Visiting Angels for the loving and attentive care given by Donna Puig for the last 4 years, thank you Donna.
A private service will take place in Fairview Cemetery at a later date. Memorials in his name may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation at www. epilepsy.com. Arrangements are by the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA, 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 13, 2019