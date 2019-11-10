|
|
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME- Everett S. Clement, age 91, formerly of Westford, MA and Englewood, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough, ME, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Priscilla C. (Cady) Clement with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. He was born in Lowell, MA on July 30, 1928 and was son of the late Walter E. and Hazel S. (Sargent) Clement. Everett was a graduate of Lowell High School with the class of 1946 and graduate of Northfield Mount Hermon School in 1947. He earned his civil engineering degree from Trine University in 1951. For 25 years, he worked for the Polaroid Company until his retirement. He attended the United Methodist Church, in Englewood, Florida and was a member of the William North Lodge A.F. & A.M. in Lowell. He served on the High School Building Committee in Westford. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, golf and tennis. Most of all, he cherished the time spent with his family. In addition to his loving wife, Everett leaves his daughter Mary Ellen O'Clair and her husband Brent of Saco, ME, his grandchildren Deron Forrest Bruce, Dana Carman and her husband Charles, and Adam Joseph Bruce and his wife Laurie, his great grandchildren Brooke Erin Carman, Carli Carman, and Emma Bruce, and his son-in-law Ted Dobson of Myrtle Beach, SC. Sadly he was predeceased by his daughter Carolyn Dobson who passed away in 2008, and his brothers Donald George and David Ronsevel Clement. Services will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Everett's name to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME 04074. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELSMFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Everett S. Clement
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 10, 2019