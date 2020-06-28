Chelmsford
Everett S. "Whitey" "Popeye" Baldwin, age 88, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the D'Youville Life and Wellness Community in Lowell surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Lowell, MA on December 25, 1931 and was a son of the late Thomas and Alice (Tilton) Baldwin.
Whitey was a graduate of the Lowell Trade School. He was an US Army Veteran of the Korean War, having served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a member of the Lowell VFW Walker Rogers Post 662.
Mr. Baldwin worked many years as an auto mechanic and body man, having owned Whitey Baldwin's Auto Service in Chelmsford and had been employed at Hanscom Air Force Base.
Mr. Baldwin was best known as the Village Smithy, having worked as a farrier for many years shoeing horses in Massachusetts and New Hampshire equine communities.
Whitey was an avid scratch ticket player, member of Chelmsford 4H Horse Lover's, Billerica Horseman's Association and New England Pinto Horse Association. He enjoyed square dancing and round dancing. Whitey especially cherished time spent with family.
He leaves behind his three children; Kenneth Baldwin and his wife Renee of CA, Lori Baldwin and Bill Laurendeau of Billerica and Debi Seamans and her husband Paul of Dracut. His brother, George "Choppy" Baldwin and his wife Jackie of Lowell, three grandchildren; Jeremy Seamans, Shane Seamans and Britni Crotty, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Bertha Baldwin of Chelmsford.
Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Whitey's name to Wounded Warriors Project PO Box 758516, Topeka Kansas 66675 or to the MSPCA 352 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or www.mspca.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.