June 6, 1941 - September 28, 2019

Evon E. Beland of Gloucester, formerly of Dracut, passed away on Sept. 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Omer J. Beland. Loving mother of Jenai Cohen and husband Saul of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Nicole Zeman and husband John of Portland, OR. Proud grandmother of Josh, Noah, Maddie, and June. Preceded in death by parents Bertha and David Chin, and brother Ronald Chin. Fondly remembered by siblings Janett Mathisen, Erma Aleong and husband Kent, David Chin Jr., Carol Chin, sister-in-law Jess Chin, and many nieces and nephews. Her body will be donated to science.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 6, 2019
