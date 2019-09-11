Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for F. McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

F. Peter McDonald


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
F. Peter McDonald Obituary
of N. Chelmsford, MA

Francis Peter McDonald, 77, of North Chelmsford died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at his home.

Born in Newton, MA on June 4, 1942, he was the son of the late Francis and Marie McDonald. He was educated in Weston and attended Weston High School, and later completed courses at Newman Preparatory Academy.

He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis from 1960 to 1964 as a radar man, and was promoted to 2nd Class Petty Officer before his honorable discharge from the Navy.

After his honorable discharge, he worked on breakthrough technologies in the computer engineering field at companies such as Raytheon, IBM, Hitachi, Polaroid and 3M.

He was an avid skier, teaching for many seasons in Stratton and Bolton Valley, VT. He worked as Ski Patrol, and also enjoyed teaching his children to become accomplished skiers themselves. He was a passionate amateur astronomer. He also loved camping, traveling, sailing with friends and the company of his cats, and a variety of music such as Pink Floyd and Fleetwood Mac. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, and Shining intellect.

Peter is survived by his three children, Michelle McDonald of Hudson, MA, Tadd McDonald of Kalispell, MT, and Sarah and her husband, John Smith of Austin, TX two sisters, Peggy Chaisson and Elizabeth McDonald, two grandchildren, Maxwell Brooks Smith, and Elliot James Smith, as well as several nieces, nephews and close friends.

McDonald

His visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 from 1:00PM to 1:30PM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD followed by a Memorial Service at 1:30PM. Memorials may be made in his name to MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for F. Peter McDonald
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of F.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now