1/1
Fallon M. Boyle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fallon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lowell

Fallon Maura Boyle, 32, of Lowell, MA died unexpectedly Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home. Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of Thomas and Diane (Laurent) Boyle III. Fallon graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 2006, and after graduation proudly served with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan. She was still actively deployed at an Army base in Natick, MA when she passed away. She was a communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Church of Lowell, MA, and enjoyed spending time with her many friends and especially her mother whom was her best friend. She had an incredible zest for life and would light up any room she walked into. It was impossible not to smile and laugh when you were fortunate enough to have found yourself in her presence. She was always the life of the party. The world will truly never be the same without her. She is survived by her two brothers Thomas Boyle IV of Dracut, MA and Brett Boyle of Lowell, MA, her love Matthew Haslett, and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Boyle, Lowell, MA died Tuesday October 27, 2020. Visiting hours Friday 3:00 to 7:00 P.M at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, MA. Due to COVID-19 restrictions please attend the funeral service virtually at www,dolanfuneralhome.com on Saturday at 9:00 A.M. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
09:00 AM
live stream
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 28, 2020
Rip Fallon , I will always picture you as a 8 yr old LPW cheerleader with that beautiful smile. May you fly with the Angels and hang with all the friends you lost .
Sandy Lerned (Betty ) Give Mike a hug for me.
Sandra Lerned
Friend
October 28, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Deana Jones
October 28, 2020
There are no words. So young . May you Rest In Peace. My deepest condolences to all those that love you .
Gail Nappo
Friend
October 28, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
mark haslett
October 28, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
James Capua
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved