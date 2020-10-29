Lowell
Fallon Maura Boyle, 32, of Lowell, MA died unexpectedly Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home. Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of Thomas and Diane (Laurent) Boyle III. Fallon graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 2006, and after graduation proudly served with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan. She was still actively deployed at an Army base in Natick, MA when she passed away. She was a communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Church of Lowell, MA, and enjoyed spending time with her many friends and especially her mother whom was her best friend. She had an incredible zest for life and would light up any room she walked into. It was impossible not to smile and laugh when you were fortunate enough to have found yourself in her presence. She was always the life of the party. The world will truly never be the same without her. She is survived by her two brothers Thomas Boyle IV of Dracut, MA and Brett Boyle of Lowell, MA, her love Matthew Haslett, and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Boyle, Lowell, MA died Tuesday October 27, 2020. Visiting hours Friday 3:00 to 7:00 P.M at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, MA. Due to COVID-19 restrictions please attend the funeral service virtually at www,dolanfuneralhome.com on Saturday at 9:00 A.M. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com