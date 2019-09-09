Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall
220 North Rd.
Chelmsford, MA
Fatima Maria Quadros


1947 - 2019
Fatima Maria Quadros Obituary
Fatima Maria Quadros

Age 72 passed away on September 1st, 2019 surrounded by family. Born on July 29th, 1947 in Graciosa Portugal, Azores. She was the devoted wife of Juvenal Quadros from Lowell, originally also from Graciosa Portugal where they met and have been married for over 50 years. She was the loving mother of 3, Jimmy Quadros, Michael Quadros and Cindy Makarewicz. She will be deeply missed by her 6 grandchildren, Jaddan Quadros, Jizaia Gonzalez, Michael Quadros, Natalia Makarewicz, Kyle Quadros and Serenity Quadros. She was an active member of the Kingdom Hall Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She enjoyed being outside and gardening.

A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday September 14th, 2019 at 2pm. Kingdom Hall, 220 North Rd. Chelmsford MA.

All are welcome to attend.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 9, 2019
