|
|
METHUEN
Felix A. Mastrorilli, age 71, passed away on January 5, 2020 at Mary Immaculate Nursing home, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Lillian (Sarno) Mastrorilli, with whom he shared 44 years of marriage.
Born in Terlizzi, Italy on September 8, 1948, he was a son of the late Jack and Rosa (Bilanzuolo) Mastrorilli. Felix graduated from ITT with an Associate Degree, and later went on to work as a machinist for Sanmina for many years.
In his free time, Felix enjoyed watching trivia shows, like Jeopardy, with his family, and working in his yard. He was also a huge Boston sports fan, especially the Patriots, Red Sox, and Bruins. More than anything though, Felix loved his family, and cherished every moment and memory he had with them.
Besides his dear wife, Felix is survived by his daughter, Christina Reece and her husband Alan of Dracut; his brother, Frank Mastrorilli and his wife Karen of Merrimack, NH; his niece, Stephanie Mastrorilli of Merrimack, NH; his mother-in-law, Ida Sarno of Methuen; his dear dog, Snickers, and grand-dog, Jackson, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Felix was the brother of the late Julia Mastrorilli and Steven Mastrorilli. He was also the son-in-law of the late Joseph Sarno.
Mastrorilli
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Wednesday, January 8th from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. His Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Marguerite Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will follow in Lowell Cemetery, Lowell. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Felix's honor to The , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Felix A. Mastrorilli, 71
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 7, 2020