Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Marguerite Parish
1340 Lakeview Ave
Dracut, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Felix Mastrorilli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felix A. Mastrorilli


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felix A. Mastrorilli Obituary
METHUEN

Felix A. Mastrorilli, age 71, passed away on January 5, 2020 at Mary Immaculate Nursing home, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Lillian (Sarno) Mastrorilli, with whom he shared 44 years of marriage.

Born in Terlizzi, Italy on September 8, 1948, he was a son of the late Jack and Rosa (Bilanzuolo) Mastrorilli. Felix graduated from ITT with an Associate Degree, and later went on to work as a machinist for Sanmina for many years.

In his free time, Felix enjoyed watching trivia shows, like Jeopardy, with his family, and working in his yard. He was also a huge Boston sports fan, especially the Patriots, Red Sox, and Bruins. More than anything though, Felix loved his family, and cherished every moment and memory he had with them.

Besides his dear wife, Felix is survived by his daughter, Christina Reece and her husband Alan of Dracut; his brother, Frank Mastrorilli and his wife Karen of Merrimack, NH; his niece, Stephanie Mastrorilli of Merrimack, NH; his mother-in-law, Ida Sarno of Methuen; his dear dog, Snickers, and grand-dog, Jackson, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Felix was the brother of the late Julia Mastrorilli and Steven Mastrorilli. He was also the son-in-law of the late Joseph Sarno.

Mastrorilli

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Wednesday, January 8th from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. His Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Marguerite Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will follow in Lowell Cemetery, Lowell. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Felix's honor to The , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Felix A. Mastrorilli, 71
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felix's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -