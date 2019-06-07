|
|
Fern S. Castle
Resident of Atlanta, GA/
Former Resident of Lowell, MA
The family of Fern Stella (Caron) Castle invite you to the Celebration of her Life Saturday, 08 June 2019 from 12 Noon to 4PM at the UMASS Lowell Inn and Conference Center. Fern Castle, who dedicated many years of her life to volunteer service in Lowell, passed away peacefully at home on 23 April 2019 at the age of 93 surrounded by family.
Fern Castle was a member of the "Greatest Generation" and is known to many, simply as, "Nana". She worked and volunteered throughout her beloved city of Lowell, MA, raising her children and caring for those in her community. Fern retired from Raytheon in 1987; her volunteer work includes her election to the Lowell Housing and Review Board in 1980 and 15 years of volunteer service at the CTI Lowell Senior Center where she initiated and ran a knitting and crocheting program for seniors until 2011.
Fern is survived by her sister, Claire Lemieux of Lowell; her children, Blanche and Bryan Castle of Atlanta, GA; Donna-Jeanne Jackson of Shirley, MA and Debbie Tartarini of Broomfield, CO; her 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren whom she adored. Fern is preceded in death by her siblings, Bobby, Eddie, and Pauline; her son Randy and her family friend, Joyce.
We look forward to celebrating the life of Fern Castle with her Lowell family and loved ones this Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Lowell Senior Center at 276 Broadway St., Lowell, MA, 01854.
Published in Lowell Sun from June 7 to June 8, 2019