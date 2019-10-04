|
of N. Chelmsford
Fernand R. Sevigny, 89, of N. Chelmsford, MA, formerly of Cambridge, died Thursday morning, October 3, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell, MA.
He was married to Marie (Blessington) Sevigny with whom he celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on May 23, 2019.
Born in Watertown, MA, he was the son of the late Peter and Jeanne Sevigny. He graduated from Marist Fathers High School in Bedford, MA with the class of 1948.
He previously worked at Baxter Healthcare of Bedford, MA, as a receiver. He was a resident of N. Chelmsford since 1977.
Fernand was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church; where he was a Lector, bingo worker, cantor and president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
He was a singer with St. Paul's Archdiocesan Choir School in Cambridge and the Spindle City Singers in Lowell.
He was Proud "Grampy" to Sophie and Michael Stachulski, Benjamin, Leo and Fern Sevigny.
Besides his wife and grandchildren, he is survived by two sons, Paul and his wife, Ann Sevigny of Chelmsford, Robert and his wife, Emily Sevigny of Lowell; a daughter, Therese and her husband, Thomas Stachulski of Strafford, NH, a sister, Jeannette Holden and her partner, Robert Aumueller of Arlington, MA, a brother-in-law, Harvey Mills of Somerville, and many nieces and nephews.
Fernand was the father of the late Joseph Sevigny, and the brother of the late Lorraine Mills, the late Theodore and Norman Sevigny.
SEVIGNY
Fernand R. Sevigny of N. Chelmsford, MA died Oct. 3, 2019. Visiting hours Sun. 2 to 6 P.M. Funeral Mon. at 8am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9am at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. John the Evangelist Church, 115 Middlesex St., N. Chelmsford, MA 01863. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 4, 2019